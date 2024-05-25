Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149.60 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00009228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $21.65 billion and approximately $149.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,929,872 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,908,192.802001 with 3,474,616,223.2535257 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.16221248 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $299,236,408.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

