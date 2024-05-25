Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.42.

TSE TD traded up C$1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting C$77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

