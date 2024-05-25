Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 52,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,060. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

