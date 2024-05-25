Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Get Transcat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRNS

Transcat Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Transcat

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,557. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Transcat by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 1.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Transcat by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.