Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.40

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.40 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.64), with a volume of 10883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.60).

The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.71.

In other news, insider Ryan Maughan purchased 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £3,491.74 ($4,437.90). Company insiders own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

