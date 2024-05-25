Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 19,928 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVR Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 338,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CVR Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CVI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,574. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVR Energy

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.