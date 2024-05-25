Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 88,554 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth about $4,886,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.32. 588,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

