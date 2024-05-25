Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258,292 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AES were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AES. Mizuho boosted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.