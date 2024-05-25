Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bruker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bruker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,582,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 773,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,161. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

