Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,835 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,168,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,656,000 after buying an additional 172,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,001,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,776,000 after acquiring an additional 362,152 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,003,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after acquiring an additional 354,524 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,919. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

