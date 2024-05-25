Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,189,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 168,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.67. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $244.56.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

