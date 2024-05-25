Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 294,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 1,705,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,498. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. On average, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,510,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,510,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,011 shares of company stock worth $7,129,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

