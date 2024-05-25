Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,555 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121,009 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

