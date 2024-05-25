Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,755. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $121.60. 108,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

