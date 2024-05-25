Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.79 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. 3,639,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $86.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

