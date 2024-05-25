Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.55. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.