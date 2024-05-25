TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.38.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
