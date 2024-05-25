TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.57

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.57 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 162.87 ($2.07). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.05), with a volume of 98,214 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTG. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.59. The firm has a market cap of £286.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4,037.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17,500.00%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 21,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94), for a total value of £33,107.67 ($42,078.89). 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

