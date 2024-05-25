Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.03. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 1,841,013 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 96.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 515,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

