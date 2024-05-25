TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

TV Asahi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

Featured Stories

