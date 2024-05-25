U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO George M. Bee Buys 3,371 Shares of Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) CEO George M. Bee bought 3,371 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $19,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,994.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
U.S. Gold Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,018. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAU
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Gold
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.