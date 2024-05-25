UBS Group AG Acquires 148,551 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

