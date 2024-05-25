UBS Group AG Buys 1,831,768 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 610.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $56,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2,472.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,531 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,276,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period.

CAPE opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

