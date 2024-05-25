UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $46,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. 96,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,913. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

