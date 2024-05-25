UBS Group AG Has $50.54 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,103 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $50,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 260,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,672. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
