UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $53,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,479.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,326.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,227.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,341. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.