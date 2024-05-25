UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,415. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

