UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 1.6%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.27. 2,123,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,989,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 over the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

