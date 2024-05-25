United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,059,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,142 shares of company stock valued at $110,165. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $250,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.