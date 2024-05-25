United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.88. 408,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,357. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,528 shares of company stock worth $37,060,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

