US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $35,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

