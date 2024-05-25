US Bancorp DE Has $36.76 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $911,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $262,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.20.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $529.83. 644,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

