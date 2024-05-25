US Bancorp DE Has $42.10 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,408. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.