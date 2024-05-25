US Bancorp DE Has $48.75 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $48,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.26. 1,486,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,169. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

