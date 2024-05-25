US Bancorp DE Purchases 407 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $27,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 927,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,157. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.