US Bancorp DE Sells 3,859,998 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,366 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

