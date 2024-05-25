US Bancorp DE Sells 65,649 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. 501,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

