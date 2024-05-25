Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $56,816.80 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,614. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

