Vai Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Vai has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $41,725.93 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Vai Token Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,226,901 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

