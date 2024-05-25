Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lowered by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,106,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

