Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.46. 938,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $259.00 and a 52 week high of $357.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

