Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

