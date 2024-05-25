Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $44,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,146,000.

VT stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $111.99. 1,187,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,146. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $112.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

