Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.50. 1,056,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -249.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.