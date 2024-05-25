Verge Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.53 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Verge has a market capitalization of $93.44 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,061.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.17 or 0.00712649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00122713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00057930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.00204891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00092366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

