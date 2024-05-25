VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $60.89 million and $1,060.02 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,343,736 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,337,382.32840994. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.81298148 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,969.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

