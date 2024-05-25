VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CFO Adam R. Townsend Sells 97,110 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VZIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. 1,057,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.08.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

