Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.38

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.38 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 75.90 ($0.96). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 74.18 ($0.94), with a volume of 68,459,775 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.40 ($1.25).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 823,500 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($722,184.80). In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 823,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($722,184.80). Also, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,188,612.10). Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.