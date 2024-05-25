Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Garrett Smallwood Sells 10,469 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $16,645.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $15,136.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $24,455.64.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PET remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 101,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.01. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

