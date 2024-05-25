Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells $15,136.00 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $15,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $16,645.71.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $24,455.64.

Wag! Group stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,519. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of $64.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PET shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

